Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

