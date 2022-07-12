Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Flex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,940 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Flex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 8,608,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,585 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,231,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,891,000 after purchasing an additional 508,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,817 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Flex stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

