Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

