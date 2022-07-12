Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,182,000 after purchasing an additional 153,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after purchasing an additional 669,909 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 512,286 shares during the last quarter.

GNR stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

