Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

