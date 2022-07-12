Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CF Industries by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.