Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 994 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $241.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $227.97 and a 52-week high of $327.81.

