SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $453,102.44 and $63,278.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,399.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00507534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00260014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001074 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

