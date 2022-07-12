Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,604,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after buying an additional 836,443 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,527,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,632,000 after buying an additional 817,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,595,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

