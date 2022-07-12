RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

RPM International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.