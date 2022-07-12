Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.