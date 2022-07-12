Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

