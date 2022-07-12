Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Roche by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 166,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roche by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Roche by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.