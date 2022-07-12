RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of RMMZ opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

