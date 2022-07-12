Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $249.02. The company had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.92 and a 200-day moving average of $237.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

