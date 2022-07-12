Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,400 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 8,400 ($99.90) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($84.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($92.77) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($63.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($83.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($64.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($68.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($95.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

