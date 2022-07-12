Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,400 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,400 ($99.90) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($84.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($92.77) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($63.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($83.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($64.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($68.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($95.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

