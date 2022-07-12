Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 2,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,449. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

