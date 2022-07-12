Raydium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.56 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $88.38 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,021,421 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

