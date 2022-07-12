Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00024115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $59.74 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,864.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,923 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

