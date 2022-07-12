Ramin Sayar Sells 4,035 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,807.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $173,056.39.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $317,859.36.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $225,754.73.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $22.36.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.