Ramin Sayar Sells 4,035 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,807.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $173,056.39.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $317,859.36.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $225,754.73.
Shares of SUMO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $22.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.
Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.