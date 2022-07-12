Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.90.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

