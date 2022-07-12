Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

