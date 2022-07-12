PRW Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $21.47 on Tuesday, hitting $536.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,494. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $541.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

