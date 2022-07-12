Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.23.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

