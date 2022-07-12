Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,304. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $173.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

