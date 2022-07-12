Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

NYSE BA traded up $7.22 on Tuesday, hitting $144.21. 196,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

