Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 200,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,208. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

