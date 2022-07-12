Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,749 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

