Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 2,109 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $271,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 62,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $168.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

