Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,045 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,321. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.10.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

