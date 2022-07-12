Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$59.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,836,185.04. Also, insider Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$30,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,037,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,197,529.67. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190,900 shares of company stock worth $305,357 and sold 533,000 shares worth $1,015,890.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.