PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.98

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.98 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 4088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,476.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 197,518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 131,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 76,526 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 309,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.