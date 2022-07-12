Perth Mint Gold Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,413.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $3,413.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $1,743.92 or 0.08970916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,436.89 or 0.99985711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

PMGT is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,158 coins. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

