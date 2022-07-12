Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,317 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 104,262 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Performance Food Group worth $16,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264,206 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PFGC opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

