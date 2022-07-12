Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

