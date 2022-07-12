Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in GATX by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

