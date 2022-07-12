Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 138,355 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,355 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

