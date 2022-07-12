Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 13,043 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PTC worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PTC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.57.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

