Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of CyberArk Software worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average is $148.42.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

