Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,949,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CrowdStrike at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,906,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

