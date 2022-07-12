Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,172 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Element Solutions worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of ESI opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

