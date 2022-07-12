Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Unity Software worth $40,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 20.4% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $669,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

