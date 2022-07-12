Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,219 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

