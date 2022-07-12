PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $173.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.