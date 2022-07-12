PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 449.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.