Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske Sells 33,355 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 333,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,543. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.67.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,389,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paylocity by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

