Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells $452,600.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paychex stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.85. 1,266,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

