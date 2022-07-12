Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Tops $6.05 (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $18.82 million and $4.82 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.05 or 0.00030396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00105979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.