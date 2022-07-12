Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

POU opened at C$27.48 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.97 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.18, for a total transaction of C$341,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,246.06. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$92,096. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,436.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POU shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.05.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.