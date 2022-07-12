Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

