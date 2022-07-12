Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.